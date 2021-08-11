Sean Paul recruits Ty Dolla Sign for ‘Only Fanz’Wednesday, August 11, 2021
|
Fans of dancehall star Sean Paul are set to get some new music in short order after he announced that he will soon be releasing Only Fanz. The track will feature the vocal talents of rapper Ty Dolla Sign.
On Wednesday, the Grammy winner took to Twitter where he shared a photo of both artistes with the caption “it’s finally dat time! Only Fanz drops 2morrow”.
This is a day earlier than the previously announced release date.
“Only Fanz’ is out dis Friday!!! Drop a bomb an buss some blank if u ready!!!RRR!!” Sean Paul said in a previous post on Instagram. The song is set to be a part of his upcoming album ‘Scorcha‘. The album, which was expected to be released already’ should be dropping on Friday.
In conjunction with the track, he has launched a website called Dutty Fanz which provides a similar experience to Only Fans. Fans pay to view videos and other premium content uploaded by the artiste.
