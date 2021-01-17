Sean Paul set to blaze with two albums this year

Sean Paul set to blaze with two albums this yearSunday, January 17, 2021
Dancehall artiste Sean Paul is not slowing
down, more than two decades after hitting the music scene.
The So Fine deejay says he will release two albums this year, after spending much of 2020 putting together tracks amid the global pandemic, which mostly shuttered the entertainment industry.
The two projects, titled Live and Living and Scorcher will take on reggae and dancehall features respectively, and feature collaborations with some of the genres’ hottest acts, including Buju Banton, Masicka, Mavado, Jesse Royal, Jada Kingdom and Shenseea.
Sean Paul shared the news during a radio interview on RJR’s Two Live Crew last week.
Sean Paul has seen his decorated career reignite in recent years with high-profile collaborations with Sia, Dua Lipa and CleanBandit.
