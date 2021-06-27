Sean Paul to perform for BET’s Pass The Mic

Sean Paul to perform for BET’s Pass The MicSunday, June 27, 2021
|
When American DJ, record producer and MC, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic airs on Sunday (June 27) right after the BET Awards, Jamaican dancehall artiste Sean Paul will be among those performing.
The performance lineup reads some of the most iconic names in hip-hop during the early 2000s.
They include R&B singer Ashanti, rappers Fat Joe, Fabolous, Nelly and Kelis. According to a promo clip on twitter, several other surprise acts are scheduled to appear.
“DJ Cassidy is a good friend of mine who always show me respect. So when he reached out to me, it was my pleasure to do it,” Sean Paul said in an interview.
“Very quick performance, but he’s kinda shining a light on different vibes in music and our vibes (Jamaica) come around. It was just awesome to be able to represent. Big up to DJ Cassidy and the whole team,” he continued,
DJ Cassidy is well-known in American music circles. He became famous for playing at celebrity events including the 50th birthday parties for both former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, the 2008 wedding of Beyonce and Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez’s 2001 wedding to Cris Judd as well as at Grammy and MTV Video Music Awards parties.
Earlier this year he played at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden.
BET’s Pass The Mic is scheduled to air at 10:30 PM local time right after the 2021 BET Awards.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy