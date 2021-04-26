Sean Paul’s wife says she isn’t insecure about groupies

Jodi Henriques has been with her husband Sean Paul for more than 18 years.

Along with his superstardom comes groupies –young woman who religiously follow celebrities, especially in the hope of having a sexual relationship with them – from across the world, but Henriques says she’s isn’t insecure.

“I’m not a insecure person at all… I’m not saying that there hasn’t been times where I’ve seen certain things…but at the end of the day I’m secure in my relationship and what we have agreed to, what we want from each other,” she said during her latest YouTube upload.

“If I’m ever feeling insecure I just log on to Scotiabank Jamaica and just check my balance,” she joked.

The topic was raised in a Q&A where she was asked if she gets jealous because of the female attention Paul receives.

“It’s hard for me to answer these questions ’cause I don’t want to seem like I’m naïve or I’m swearing for anybody, because I’m not. I’m not saying my relationship is perfect but I’m not a insecure person.

Clearly girls are gonna throw themselves at Sean but I don’t know. I mean, yeah I get jealous… Don’t know what else to say.”

Would she stay if he cheated?

“It’s hard to answer that question because to my knowledge it’s not a position I’ve been in… This is a hard one to answer cause is he in love with the girl? Is it like a multiple-cheat thing? Was it a one-time thing? Not that any of those are okay. I don’t know. Could I half-forgive him? I don’t know. I honestly don’t know what I would do cause I want to say no and bad gyal ‘mi a pick up mi things and left’ but I don’t know.”

One thing she does know, though, is that her family won’t be the subject of a reality show. Henriques said they came pretty close to doing reality TV years ago.

“I did do a few interviews, and I actually made it really, really far with a major television station in doing a reality show…” she shared.

“In having a successful reality show it wouldn’t just be me and my immediate family, I would have to involve friends and I would have to involve, also, people that I don’t particularly like because people don’t want to watch ‘Hi Sean, love you’… They want to see the drama.

They want to see excitement and those are the things that get you your ratings.”

While artists like Vybz Kartel and T.O.K have had such shows in the past, and Spice has gone on to form part of the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta franchise.

Henriques said she didn’t want to jeopardise her brand and relationships. Most importantly, she said, “Sean has said hell to the no.”