Second staging of Alkaline’s New Rules concert set for April

Second staging of Alkaline’s New Rules concert set for AprilSaturday, February 29, 2020
Dancehall act Alkaline is granting fans their wish with the second staging of his New Rules concert.
The Champion Boy singer, who has not graced a stage locally in about three years, is looking forward to the big event at the National Stadium on April 25.
Alkaline will also be sharing the stage with newcomers, Jahvillani, I-Waata, Intence along with other guest performers to be announced.
The last staging of the concert pulled a huge crowd and resulted in a stampede but organizers have assured fans that the security has increased to better secure the venue.
In 2017, Alkaline silenced his detractors about his value in dancehall with the inaugural staging of New Rules with a sold-out show and appearances from the Gully Gad Mavado, Shaggy, Tarrus Riley, I-Octane and Jahmeil.
