Secure the bag: Shenseea’s son signs first endorsement deal

Secure the bag: Shenseea’s son signs first endorsement dealThursday, February 20, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Shenseea is out here creating generational wealth, BUZZ Fam.
Her four-year-old son, Rajeiro, just signed his first endorsement deal with Baby Bop Store.
Rajeiro is the storeâ€™s first official kid ambassador. And while we arenâ€™t privy to the details of the deal, we can be sure to expect some cute pics!
Shenseeaâ€™s manager, Romeich, shared the news on his Instagram page.
Congrats, Rajeiro!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy