Secure the bag: Shenseea’s son signs first endorsement deal

Dancehall artiste Shenseea is out here creating generational wealth, BUZZ Fam.

Her four-year-old son, Rajeiro, just signed his first endorsement deal with Baby Bop Store.

Rajeiro is the storeâ€™s first official kid ambassador. And while we arenâ€™t privy to the details of the deal, we can be sure to expect some cute pics!

Shenseeaâ€™s manager, Romeich, shared the news on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram What a lovely day @romeichent closed @rajeiro__lee first endorsement deal with @babybopstore ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ my papa is a star just like his mom @shenseeaA post shared by Romeich entertainment (@romeichentertainment) on Feb 19, 2020 at 2:42pm PST

Congrats, Rajeiro!