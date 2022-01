Secure the bag: Shenseea’s son signs first endorsement deal

Dancehall artiste Shenseea is out here creating generational wealth, BUZZ Fam.

Her four-year-old son, Rajeiro, just signed his first endorsement deal with Baby Bop Store.

Rajeiro is the store’s first official kid ambassador. And while we aren’t privy to the details of the deal, we can be sure to expect some cute pics!

Shenseea’s manager, Romeich, shared the news on his Instagram page.

What a lovely day @romeichent closed @rajeiro__lee first endorsement deal with @babybopstore 🔥🔥🔥 my papa is a star just like his mom @shenseea

Congrats, Rajeiro!