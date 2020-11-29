See ‘sexiest man alive’, Michael B. Jordan, on OnlyFans

See ‘sexiest man alive’, Michael B. Jordan, on OnlyFansSunday, November 29, 2020
|
Michael B. Jordan was recently named the ‘sexiest man alive’ by PEOPLE magazine so the natural follow-up is his OnlyFans announcement.
Jordan made the announcement while speaking with host Jimmy Kimmel on his nightly talk show.
- Related story: Here’s why Michael B. Jordan is People’s ‘sexiest man alive’
The 33-year-old said he would be joining the paid-content platform as he spoke about his growing mustache which he has nicknamed ‘Murph’.
He noted that the pandemic has allowed him an opportunity to literally let his hair down.
“I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that,” explained Jordan
“So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow,” he added.
Host Jimmy Kimmel joked that Jordan could rake in a small fortune on OnlyFans just by flossing his beard.
According to Jordan, the proceeds from his OnlyFans would be dedicated to assisting the community noting that he wanted the money to go towards assisting a barber school.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy