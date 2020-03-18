Seeing less COVID-19 news on your Facebook feed? A bug was deleting them

A bug in social media giant Facebook’s anti-spam

system has been blocking links to news stories about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

There were growing complaints that articles about school closings and other information related to the pandemic being blocked by the company’s automated system.

Facebook’s Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen tweeted on Tuesday (March 17) that the company was working on a fix for the problem.

Hours later, Rosen said on Twitter that Facebook had restored all the incorrectly deleted posts, which also covered topics beyond the coronavirus.

We're on this – this is a bug in an anti-spam system, unrelated to any changes in our content moderator workforce. We're in the process of fixing and bringing all these posts back. More soon.— Guy Rosen (@guyro) March 17, 2020

In a statement, Rosen said the problems were unrelated to any changes in Facebook’s content-moderator workforce. The company reportedly sent its human moderators home this week because of the coronavirus outbreak.