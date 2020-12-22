Selena, Salt-N-Pepa to receive Grammy lifetime achievement award

Selena

and Salt-N-Pepa are among six acts chosen to receive the lifetime achievement

award at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The other artistes selected are Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, Talking Heads, Marilyn Horne and Lionel Hampton.

The announcement was made by the Recording Academy today (December 22).

The Academy chose just six lifetime achievement award recipients, one less than its usual tally of seven. This is the lowest number of lifetime achievement award recipients since 2004, when there were also six.

Additionally, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds is one of five honourees selected for the Trustee Award. Babyface, an 11-time Grammy winner, is widely known for his work on Whitney Houston’s The Bodyguard which won album of the year.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2021.