Selfish and irresponsible: Mr Vegas blasts Elephant Man for not declaring he was in Germany

If

you thought the general public was upset that Elephant Man didn’t declare that

he was coming from Germany, then you need to check Mr Vegas.

The entertainer was fuming on Thursday after seeing a video in which Elephant Man apologised for not declaring to airport staff that he had been in Germany, which is one of the countries the Jamaican government has placed certain travel restrictions on due to the coronavirus outbreak there.

But that apology did not satisfy Mr Vegas.

“You have some people weh selfish, irresponsible and nuh have no respect fi nobody but demself. Elephant Man a one a dem type a people deh,” Mr Vegas said.

“Now dis man a come from a territory and him nuh disclose the territory weh him a come from. A talk bout him drop asleep and come now a apologise. We know that there is a pandemic, so if a man go to a territory where the virus is, you nuh think it is your responsibility fi mek the authorities know?”

Mr Vegas further lashed Elephant Man, insisting that the artiste didn’t give his complete travel history because he did not want to be quarantined.

“If you come now and infect other people whether, through direct contact or third-party contact, weh yuh a go tell di people dem? Sorry? After people lose dem loved ones because of your carelessness,” Mr Vegas said.

“You neva tell the people weh yaa come from because yuh neva want di people dem quarantine yuh. Talk the truth. But yuh have bear the consequences and deal with the situation to protect other people. This a nuh just bout you, my yute.”

And before sharing a bit of his new song called Korona, Mr Vegas called on Elephant Man and others who are guilty of similar acts to grow up.

“As artiste bredrin, yuh mek wi look bad. Yuh mek wi look fool. Yuh mek wi look illiterate. Yuh mek wi look like wi nuh have no behaviour. Yuh need fi grow up now my yute. Call a spade a spade. Gweh, Ele,” Mr Vegas said.