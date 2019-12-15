Serani wants Burna Boy to win Grammy Award

Musician

Serani is placing his bets on afro-fusion artiste Burna Boy to cop the 2020

Grammy for best world music album for the studio effort African Giant.

The 19-track set features Secret, which was penned by Serani and features R&B star Jeremih.

Grammy-nominated album

“I strongly believe and pray he wins. I’m a fan of good musicians, and Burna Boy is a good musician,” Serani told BUZZ.

Technically this isn’t Serani’s debut on a Grammy-nominated album. His vocals from his 2006 Dying collaboration with Mavado were used on Drake’s Views album, on the track 9. The 2016 album earned the best rap album and best album nod.

This feat, however, means a greater deal to the producer and artiste, as it is not just a sample.

“9 wasn’t near to being the biggest song on Drake’s album. The buzz that Secret has been getting easily makes it one of the biggest songs on Burna’s album,” he said. “I more feel like I want to own this one (Secret). My song on Views is just a sample; Drake didn’t have it as a single, and I believe Secret is gonna be a single so it’s different.”

Burna Boy got a Grammy nomination for his album, African Giant.

Natural progression

Serani explained that the collaboration was a natural progression after his girlfriend introduced him to Burna’s breakout hit, Ye. After writing Secret, his manager suggested that he send it to the Nigerian-born star, and as they say, the rest is history.

“Secret has definitely opened a door for me, and I’m hoping that next year with the video being released, more light will be shunned, and I can go ahead and release more music,” said Serani. “I have tons of unreleased music, but I don’t want to waste my music, I want to release it when it’s the right time so sometimes you just have to be patient.”

He also shared that he wants to increase his visibility in Jamaica through “a new and improved catalogue.”

Impact on dancehall

In the meantime, Serani is still managing both caps as producer and singer. He recently started an instrumental tutorial series on Instagram, where he shows the making of some of his productions including the ‘Smash’ rhythm, which hosts Tony Matterhorn’s Dutty Whine.

Serani has plans to expand the series.

“I actually want to do it for my VEVO, but we’re still working on it,” he said. “My manager wants me to do it in a way that is more in-depth so it can be the same footage, but he wants me to actually break it down. I just haven’t gotten to that point,” Serani said.

“I have so many hit riddims in dancehall music that I want to go through and show everybody the making of these things and keep people in tune with what I’ve done. A lot of people don’t know the impact I’ve had on dancehall music, so I’m just taking my time to show them.”