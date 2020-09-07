Serena Williams into US Open quarterfinals; continues hunt for title 24

When in doubt, bet on

Serena!

Serena Williams is in the US Open quarterfinals after a hard-fought win today (September 7), continuing her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Williams will make her 12th consecutive appearance in the final eight.

The victory wasnâ€™t easy as the six-time US Open champion had to come from behind in the third set to beat Maria Sakkari.

It was sweet revenge for Williams who had been beaten by Sakkari at the Western & Southern Open when the former suffered from leg cramps less than two weeks ago.

The match ended 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 and sets the American up for a meeting with either Alize Cornet or Tsvetana Pironkova.