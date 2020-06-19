Serena Williams targets #24 amid COVID concerns

Serena

Williams will play at this year’s US Open scheduled to begin on August 31.

Williams’s confirmation comes as fans prepare to see the sport return in a new way, with no spectators, as the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues.

“I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everyone is safe,” she said at a press conference this week.

“I’ll certainly miss the fans, don’t get me wrong. Just being out there with that New York crowd and hear everyone cheer, I’ll really miss that in some of those tough matches. But this is crazy, I’m excited,” said the six-time US Open champion.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, will be looking to earn her first Grand Slam title since winning her seventh Australian Open in 2017.

She is currently second on the all-time list of Grand Slam winners, trailing Margaret Court by one title.

The US Open will return with a raft of safety measures, even as other tournaments have seen unprecedented changes.

Wimbledon, which was scheduled to begin at the end of June, has been cancelled for the first time since World War II while the French Open, originally slated for May, is postponed until September.