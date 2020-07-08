Serena Williams, Vybz Kartel and other celebs gush over Olympia Lightning Bolt

Itâ€™s been less than 24 hours since the world first saw her but Olympia Lighting Bolt is already makes waves.

Photos of daughter of sprint legend Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett were first shared by the couple yesterday, July 8, and since then have gone viral, much like the performances of her father.

Since her birth in May, fans across the world have been eagerly anticipating the first photos of â€˜baby Boltâ€™.

They did not disappoint, as the pair shared breathtaking shots of Olympia with her gorgeous mom on Bennettâ€™s birthday yesterday.

While admirers of the two went crazy, it was the reaction of some celebs that had the Internet abuzz.

Tennis great Serena Williams responded to Boltâ€™s post with heart emojis and lovestruck eyes, a response made more special because her two-year old with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian â€“ Alexis Olympia â€“ shares a name with young Bolt.

Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â€” Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2020

Ohanian also retweeted Boltâ€™s post with the caption â€œweâ€™ll see you at the 2040 Olympics!â€ In a follow-up tweet, he added â€œBut seriously though congratulations! All the blessings to you and your familyâ€.

Other celebs who dropped well-wishes for the couple across their social media platforms include reggae stars Chronixx, Chris Martin, dancehall artistes, Vybz Kartel and Ding Dong, cricketer Chris Gayle, politician Lisa Hanna and footballer Leon Bailey

Ÿ™Œ we'll see you at the 2040 Olympics! Ÿ˜ â€” Alexis Ohanian Sr. Ÿš€ (@alexisohanian) https://t.co/aK8fK9za8SJuly 7, 2020

Many of Boltâ€™s former athletics peers â€“ including two-time 100m Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 400m world record-holder Wayde van Niekerk, 200m World Champion Dina Asher Smith and five-time World Championship medallist Wallace Spearmon â€“ also congratulated the couple.