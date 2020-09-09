Serena Williams wins US Open quarterfinal; edges closer to 24th Grand Slam

Serena Williams fought through her fourth round US Open match to make an 11th consecutive semifinal there.

In a three-set match today (September 9), Williams defeated Bulgaria’s Tsvetsana Pironkova 4-6, 6-3,6-2 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York in pursuit of a seventh title at the Grand Slam and record-equalling 24th overall.

Regarding her slow start, Williams said, “In the beginning, I was a little fatigued, for whatever reason. Obviously I can’t do that if I want to keep winning, so I need to figure that out.”

Williams, who has been the runner-up at the US Open for the past two years, turns 39 in less than three weeks.

Serena will face either No. 16 Elise Mertens or unseeded Victoria Azarenka in tomorrow’s semifinal.