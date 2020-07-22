Serena Williams’s two-year-old is part owner of soccer team

Serena Williams’s two-year-old is part owner of soccer teamWednesday, July 22, 2020
Like mother,
like daughter!
She may be two, but Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr is already following in the footsteps of her mother, Serena Williams.
It turns out Alexis and her mother are part owners of a coming Los Angeles-based womenâ€™s soccer team.
Christened â€˜Angel Cityâ€™ until an official name is released, the venture is a joint partnership which includes celebrities Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria and Uzo Aduba.
News of the infantâ€™s part-ownership was shared on her official Twitter account yesterday, July 21.
Portman, who leads the investor group, shared in a release, â€œToday we take an exciting step by announcing the first women majority-owned and led ownership group. I am thrilled by the opportunity to partner with this incredible group of people to bring a professional womenâ€™s soccer team to Los Angeles.â€
Williamsâ€™s husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian was also a major contributor to the teamâ€™s initial fundraising efforts.
