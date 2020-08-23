Sevana celebrates as ‘Mango’ tops 1 million views in 3 weeks

Sevana celebrates as ‘Mango’ tops 1 million views in 3 weeksSunday, August 23, 2020
|
Sevana has had much to celebrate these days as her musical career kicks into high gear following the release of her sophomore EP
Today, August 23, the artiste marked another milestone for the album as Mango hits one million views on YouTube three weeks after its release.
The song, which also arrived on July 31, has received positive reviews since release for its catchy refrain and striking visuals.
Sevana last month said the EP was her “best work yet” adding, “I curated the visuals and how the entire project came together sonically; couldn’t be more proud of it, just ready to share it with everyone now,” she said.
The artiste shared her gratitude with fans who helped to drive the song’s numbers. “THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!!!!! For perspective, my only other video that has gotten over a million views is Bit Too Shy and it took years. Mango did a million in less than a month. SO SUPER GRATEFUL, CYAH BELIEVE.”
Sevana’s musical mentor, Protoje, shared his congratulations with the artiste on her achievement in a tweet today.
Protoje said, “Yo just have to publicly congratulate @callsevana on 1Million views in 3 weeks for Mango. Huge accomplishment for her and the whole team @indiggco more success on your EP Vanna”
Sevana recently signed to RCA Records along with her indiggnation mates Protoje and Lila Iké.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy