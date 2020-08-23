Sevana celebrates as ‘Mango’ tops 1 million views in 3 weeks

Sevana has had much to celebrate these days as her musical career kicks into high gear following the release of her sophomore EP

Today, August 23, the artiste marked another milestone for the album as Mango hits one million views on YouTube three weeks after its release.

The song, which also arrived on July 31, has received positive reviews since release for its catchy refrain and striking visuals.

Sevana last month said the EP was her “best work yet” adding, “I curated the visuals and how the entire project came together sonically; couldn’t be more proud of it, just ready to share it with everyone now,” she said.

THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!!!!!!!!!— mint sweetie (@callmesevana) For perspective, my only other video that has gotten over a million views is Bit Too Shy and it took years. Mango did a million in less than a month. SO SUPER GRATEFUL, CYAH BELIEVE. https://t.co/apYobJMDO7 pic.twitter.com/mBR40GoSINAugust 23, 2020

The artiste shared her gratitude with fans who helped to drive the song’s numbers. “THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!!!!! For perspective, my only other video that has gotten over a million views is Bit Too Shy and it took years. Mango did a million in less than a month. SO SUPER GRATEFUL, CYAH BELIEVE.”

Sevana’s musical mentor, Protoje, shared his congratulations with the artiste on her achievement in a tweet today.

Protoje said, “Yo just have to publicly congratulate @callsevana on 1Million views in 3 weeks for Mango. Huge accomplishment for her and the whole team @indiggco more success on your EP Vanna”

Sevana recently signed to RCA Records along with her indiggnation mates Protoje and Lila Iké.