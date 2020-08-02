Sevana says ‘Be Somebody’ is her ‘best work yet’

It’s been two days since Sevana released her sophomore EP

Deeming it her “best work yet”, the rising reggae singer told the Jamaica Observer she put her heart and soul in the record.

“I curated the visuals and how the entire project came together sonically; couldn’t be more proud of it, just ready to share it with everyone now,” she said.

“For the EP, I wanted to add songs that covered various thoughts. When I’m spilling over with feelings I write; when I’m happy I sing; when I’m frustrated I dance to it. It’s the first time I’ve worked with producers who were so open to my direction as far as sounds and instrumentation. I did every harmony and ad-lib arrangement myself. My music finally feels like me.”

Be Somebody’s arrival was preceded by two singles, If You Only Knew and Mango, which has been receiving great airplay and rave reviews for its striking visuals.

Work on the EP began last summer and has been a “tumultuous and rewarding” journey, she said.

She said added motivation to complete the follow-up to 2016’s Sevana came in the form of a surprise announcement that she would be joining the RCA roster, along with Lila Ike and their musical custodian Protoje.

“What I can say is that I was especially motivated to get the project done, because I knew that I had a new level of guaranteed support, it’s incredibly reassuring to know that folks with so much power believe in my music and vision.”

