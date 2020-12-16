Sevana’s ‘Mango’ named among best music videos of 2020 by Vulture

Sevanaâ€™s has pretty incredible year in music, and it seems her latest accomplishment will be the perfect way to wrap 2020.

Now, the artiste has seen the visuals for her single Mango named one of the best music videos of 2020 by Vulture.

Sevana is listed among esteemed company, some of the biggest names in music, in fact.

Mango â€“ which received 2.3 million views on YouTube since its July 31 release â€“ took the No. 9 spot on the list, just ahead of DaBaby and Roddy Ricchâ€™s Billboard Hot 100-topping track, Rockstar.

Vulture said her single â€œcompares the Julie mango to precious loveâ€, continuing â€œSevana opens the video fully nude, wearing only her glistening bronze skin and a larger-than-life, Diana Rossâ€“inspired Afro. From there, sheÂ changes into outfits of lush greens, bold reds, and sunny yellows as juicy as the titular fruit.

â€œAckee may be Jamaicaâ€™s official national fruit, but after seeing this video, the Ministry of Tourism may want to rethink that.â€

The top 1o list also includes The Weeknd with Blinding Lights (No.7); BeyoncÃ© for Already (No.6); WAP (No.2) by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion and the Bad Bunnyâ€™s Yo Perreo Sola, which claimed the top spot.