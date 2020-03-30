Seven cool Mac Keyboard shortcuts

We already dealt with

Raise the volume and brightness in smaller increments

You can fine-tune the volume and screen brightness on your Mac by pressing a few keys. Instead of jumping a whole notch on the on-screen slider, youâ€™ll increase or decrease volume or brightness in smaller steps.

Press or Option + Shift+ Brightness Up/Down make tiny adjustments to your display brightness or system volume.Option + Shift + Volume Up/Down

Take a screenshot

You may occasionally want to grab a screenshot while using your computer. To do this, press Shift + Command + 3.

If you only want a screenshot of a part of your screen, then is the right key combo. When capturing a portion of your screen, youâ€™ll need to drag a crosshair over your selection. Â Shift + Command + 4

Launch Spotlight

Anyone who owns a Mac, iPhone or iPad should know about Spotlight search. It is hands down one of the best search functions on any device. You can find anything stored on your system.

It can also convert units of measurement, do calculations and define words. To launch Spotlight, press and the all-knowing search bar will appear.Command + Space bar

Force Quit Apps

Sometimes apps freeze or donâ€™t work properly. Windows has the versatile Task Manager to get rid of misbehaving app processes. But donâ€™t worry, your Mac can force close apps too.

To do this press A window will appear with running apps. Select the miscreant, and it will vanish.Option + Command + Esc.

Use emoji and symbols on the screen

You donâ€™t need an iPad or iPhone to put emojis in documents or messages. Your Mac can do it too. By pressing you can let your recipient know how you really feel. ðŸ˜Control + Command + Space bar,

Log out/Lock Screen

You may need to step away from your machine or quickly hide whatever you were viewing. To lock your screen press If you want to log out, the key combination is Control + Command + Q. Shift + Command + Q.

Youâ€™ll have to confirm the latter. If you want to log out without confirmation, then press Option + Shift + Command + Q.

Force Restart

And then there are days when your computer decides to run as slow as molasses. You may need to reboot. To force a Mac reboot without any pesky â€œbut you didnâ€™t save thisâ€ notifications, press Hopefully, your computer runs faster when it restarts.Control + Command + Power button.

The list above isnâ€™t exhaustive. There are several other keyboard shortcuts on the Mac. The ones above should help speed things up while you work and play from home.