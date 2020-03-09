Several big names booked for Alkaline’s New Rules concert

Several big names booked for Alkaline’s New Rules concertMonday, March 09, 2020
|
Several big names in reggae and dancehall are already gearing
up to be part of Alkaline’s event, New Rules, when it is held in April.
The event, which is being organised by New Era Productions, will feature acts like Intence, I Waata, Jahvillani, Jahmiel, Elephant Man, Aidonia, Kranium and Gyptian. More names will be added to the list before the event is held on April 25.
The organisers are confident that the line-up and production will make New Rules a signature event in Kingston.
“Kingston has truly celebrated and embraced dancehall music and is the ideal home for an event of this nature. As such we want to embrace it as the ultimate entertainment hub,” said Alkaline’s manager, Kereena Beckford.
Along with this year’s star-studded line-up, New Era Productions has made security a priority.
“This year we have a ban on aerosol sprays that often times burst and can create havoc at events if not properly used. Our impeccable line-up and our new security measures make New Rules Festival a must-go event,” Beckford said.
