Shabba Ranks turns 54!

Dancehall legend Shabba Ranks celebrates

his 54th birthday on Friday, January 17.

Shabba is widely credited in taking dancehall mainstream and to markets around the world. While the ‘Mr Loverman’ singer is mostly overseas now, his presence can still be felt locally in Jamaica.

Shabba shares a birthday with some other famous celebrities to include Steve Harvey, James Earl Jones, Betty White, Jim Carrey among others.

Rexton Gordon, which is his given name, is slated to get a belated birthday gift when the Jamaica reggae industry association (JaRIA) presents him with an Iconic Artiste in the Music Industry Award on February 25.

Happy birthday Shabba, from all of us here at BUZZ!