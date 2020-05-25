Shaggy advocates for US visas for Beenie and Bounty

Itâ€™s been almost a decade since dancehall veteran, Bounty Killerâ€™s US visa was revoked. The self-proclaimed â€˜King of the Dancehallâ€™, Beenie Man has also had his US visa revoked. But after Fridayâ€™s epic Verzuz battle which highlighted the global impact of dancehall music, international reggae artiste Shaggy wants these two dancehall veterans to be able to travel to the United States again.

The Verzuz battle, promoted by Swizz Beats and Timbaland, racked up more than 500,000 views on Instagram although the count does not factor re-streaming on other platforms.

â€œThis was a boost to our spirits, our tourism, our economy, our music, and, most importantly, Brand Jamaica,â€ Shaggy wrote in an Instagram post.

He wants the Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, and Minister of Culture Olivia Grange to intervene and lobby on the artistes behalf.

â€œItâ€™s about time we rally the powers that be to free up these artistes â€¦, allow them travelling visas and work permits so they can travel freely to promote our culture and represent our brand.

I am calling on the Jamaican Government, the US ambassador, and the United States Embassy to at least start having a dialogue where this is concerned,â€ Shaggy said in a post on Instagram yesterday.

â€œThe culture needs it, the music needs it, the economy needs it, the country needs it, and the fans need it,â€ Shaggy said.