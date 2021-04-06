Shaggy and Bounty Killer featured in Billboard’s list of greatest songs in 2001

Billboard has released a listing of songs that they believe are some of the best songs to come out of the year 2001. Among the Artistes mentioned are Shaggy and Dancehall heavyweight Bounty Killer.

Shaggy ranks higher than Bounty Killer, placing 11th on the list with his massive hit ‘It Wasn’t Me’, which features the vocal talents of Rik Rok. The song peaked at no.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in 2001.

In their review of the track, they wrote, “you know you’ve landed on a forever anthem when the title of your biggest hit becomes a global shorthand for sexual indiscretion”. The song was the first release of Shaggy’s multi-platinum selling album ‘Hotshots’ and topped the charts in several countries.

Twenty places below Shaggy’s hit is ‘Hey Baby’ by pop group No Doubt, featuring Bounty Killer. Previously, the song had risen to fifth place on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and went on to win a Grammy Award in 2003.

In describing the track they wrote “recorded largely in Jamaica, its dancehall-centric sounds felt like a natural step beyond the group’s ska roots, and the presence of dancehall legend Bounty Killer on this raucous hit provided an appropriate hat tip to the genre” indicating Reggae’s influence on the track.

Bounty Killer has shown appreciation for the track; recently he uploaded a video of himself performing the song with the group at the 2003 Super Bowl.

Both Artistes are definitely in some esteemed company, which includes the likes of Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Daft Punk, Outcast and others. Topping the listing was ‘Get Your Freak On’, the smash hit by Rapper Missy Elliott.