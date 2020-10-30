Shaggy calls up Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Shenseea and more for Christmas album!Friday, October 30, 2020
|
Christmas is in the air!
Shaggy has announced a 15-track Christmas album that will feature some of dancehall and reggae’s finest.
The album, titled Christmas In The Islands, will be a 15-track release that includes Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Shenseea, Junior Reid, Ne-Yo, Romain Virgo and several others.
The Boombastic artiste said, “Since I was a child, I can remember seeing tourists flock to Jamaica during Christmastime for some sun, fun, rum, and great parties!”
The release continued, “Our island is all about family, friends, food, great beaches, warm, welcoming people, and a strong culture, which is the perfect recipe for a joyous Christmas, so we decided to embody all of that into one album.”
Christmas In The Islands will feature original music, as well as remakes of holiday classics including Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, which was released yesterday.
“We enlisted some of Jamaica’s leading, iconic artistes to participate, and with guests like Ne-Yo and Joss Stone, who frequent Jamaica during the holiday season, we hope to transport listeners and share how we celebrate Christmas in the Islands!”
Check out the tracklist below!
- No Icy Christmas feat. Sanchez
- We Got Us feat. Shenseea & OMI
- Take You to the Cool feat. Richie Stephens & Conkarah
- Christmas In the Islands feat. Rayvon
- Holiday in Jamaica feat. Ne-Yo & Ding Dong
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
- Open Presents feat. Romain Virgo
- Raggamuffin Christmas feat. Junior Reid & Bounty Killer
- Christmas Time feat. Jamila Falak
- 12 Days of Christmas feat. Beenie Man & Craigy T
- Warm & Easy
- Sunny Celebration feat. Joss Stone
- Catch Myself Some Rays feat. CARYS
- Love When It’s Christmas
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas
