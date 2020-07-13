Shaggy celebrates 6th wedding anniversary

International reggae artiste, Shaggy celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with wife, Rebecca Packer Burrell on Sunday (July 12).

The I Need Your Love singer shared a beautiful photo of his family on his Instagram, and wished his “best friend” happy anniversary. “Happy Anniversary to my wife and best friend’ love of my life, partner in crime and all-around great gal’ @rebeccapackerburrell … what a ride!!! Hold on cus it gets better!” he wrote.

Shaggy and Rebecca spent 16 years together before getting married in 2014.

That same year, he told the Jamaica Observer in an interview that they were two rough stones that have made each other smooth each other out.

“We have had our fair share of arguments, but I think the best way to put it is that we are two stones, and the edges are rough, and they beat on each other until eventually, they are smooth. That’s the best way I can say it. She constantly impresses me as we go along, and that keeps my interest there. And our love is the basic thing that keeps us together” he said.

The couple shares three daughters, and the singer has two sons from a previous relationship.