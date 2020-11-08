Shaggy congratulates Mark Golding on election victory

Dancehall legend Shaggy has sent his

congratulations to the new leader of Jamaica’s Opposition People’s National

Party (PNP).

The It Wasn’t Me singer shared his message to Mark Golding, who ascended to the party’s top post yesterday.

Shaggy, born Orville Burrell wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations to Mark Golding!! On being elected the leader of the opposition’s: People’s National Party!!” adding the Member of Parliament’s handle.

The Hot Shot creator made the post with a photo of Golding and another of himself wearing an orange hat with the politician’s campaign slogan “Go with Golding”.

Golding defeated challenger Lisa Hanna by 1,740 votes to 1,444 in the PNP’s internal elections yesterday.