Shaggy excited about his role in Little Mermaid Musical

Shaggy excited about his role in Little Mermaid MusicalWednesday, August 07, 2019
Jamaican reggae superstar Shaggy is over the moon with excitement about his role in the musical adaptation of the Little Mermaid.
Shaggy is to play the character Sebastian the crab. He took to Twitter and Instagram to express his joy.
“Excited to be a part of it!! Thanx to the guys at ABC networks and the wonderful world of Disney for the opportunity!” he posted.
Little Mermaid Live premieres November 5 on ABC.
Shaggy appears to have snagged the role after a video of him critiquing bad Jamaican accent in movies went viral. Sebastian was portrayed as a crab with a Jamaican accent during the cartoon editions of the Little Mermaid book.
American entertainer Queen Latifah will play the villainous Ursula in the musical. Auli’i Cravalho will be the lead character Princess Ariel.
