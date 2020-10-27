Shaggy, is that you? Jamaican superstar learns dance move from Ding Dong

No, Shaggy

canâ€™t tell us it wasnâ€™t him this time.

We definitely saw the Jamaican superstar doing something completely out of character on Monday, when he was seen on video learning a dance move from dancehall artiste Ding Dong.

Yes, BUZZ fam. Shaggy surprised many when he was seen taking dance lessons in the video that Ding Dong shared on Instagram.

In the clip, Shaggy and producer Shane Hoosong were seen standing beside Ding Dong who seemed eager to begin his class.

â€œShaggy, the dance simple. See the bob ya,â€ Ding Dong says as he demonstrates the shoulder, hand and leg movements associated with the â€˜Gwehâ€™ dance move that was created by Desha Raver.

Shaggy seemed a little off beat, but it was obvious that he was trying. Hoosong, however, seemed like the better student.

â€œThatâ€™s shaggy Iâ€™m telling you,â€ Ding Dong shouts after feeling like he had completed his mission.

â€œTeaching @direalshaggy AKA #SHAGGYRAVERS and @shanehoosong AKA #HOOSONGRAVERS @desharavers new dance move #GWEH Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ tag a celebrity u want to see do this dance move now now!!!!!!! #RC4L,â€ Ding Dong said in the caption for the video.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 119,000 times, and fans are loving it.

â€œThis warms my heart. Itâ€™s been a long time since something so nice has had such a happy feel to it,â€ one person said.

â€œLikkle music yah now and it gone a lead Ÿ’¯Ÿ”¥ look how dancing have everybody together,â€ another added.

Similarly, social media users were in love with videos of other Jamaican celebrities doing the â€˜Gwehâ€™ dance move. Some of these new â€˜raversâ€™ are Spice, Shenseea, Tami Chin, Wayne Marshall and Asafa Powell.