Shaggy, Marcia Griffiths, Ken Boothe to get Reggae Icon Awards

Three

stalwarts in Jamaica’s music industry will receive the Reggae Icon Award during

the nation’s 58th Independence Day celebrations today, August 6.

Orville ‘Shaggy’ Burrell, Marcia Griffiths and Ken Booth will be presented with the award during the country’s Independence Spectacular at the National Arena in Kingston which begins at 4:00 p.m.

The three have received international acclaim over the course of their careers which span decades respectively.

Reggae crooner Ken Booth is known as one of the most prolific artiste across reggae, rocksteady and ska, with his two of his songs, Everything I Own and Crying Over You finding international success.

Marcia Griffiths found success as a solo act and as part of the iconic I-Threes which providing backing support for Bob Marley & The Wailers. The reggae legend sound solo acclaim with her songs Feel Like Jumping and Electric Boogie, which appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Shaggy has been one of Jamaica’s most successful international acts, having had numerous hits with global appeal, twice topping the Billboard Hot 100, having a diamond-selling album with Hot Shot, winning two Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album and most recently featuring in the Disney remake of The Little Mermaid.

The Independence Spectacular virtual show will be aired locally on television and PBC Jamaica.