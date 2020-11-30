Shaggy passed up meeting the Pope for his family vacation

Shaggy passed up meeting the Pope for his family vacationMonday, November 30, 2020
|
It’s not every day one gets an invitation to meet the
Pope, let alone decline it, but that’s just what Shaggy did.
The dancehall superstar, born Orville Burrell, said he gave up meeting the Pope so he could go on vacation with his family, as they’d previously planned.
While not stating which Pope extended the invite, or when it was sent, the It Wasn’t Me singer said
The artiste was speaking to Yendi Phillipps on her show Odyssey with Yendi, while responding to a question about the peak of his musical journey. Spoiler alert, it wasn’t the invitation, as Shaggy said he’s not yet experienced the peak, even after performing for Queen Elizabeth II, who knew him by name.
He said, “When you sit there and you getting an invitation from the Pope, which I actually didn’t even do. I was about to go on vacation with my family and I had to turn it down. And I chose my family over meeting the Pope.”
He added that “you also have to go to a place where you realise that what is for Caesar is for Caesar. So if it was supposed to happen, it will happen. So it’s not a regret, it’s a situation where I said “OK, there will be an opportunity again, as you go down it will come back to you.”
He said that he wanted to go with his wife Rebecca Packer, who is half-Irish and Catholic, but they collectively made the decision it was better to pass on the invite, which was extended to himself and frequent collaborator Sting.
Mr Boombastic said another invitation was sent afterwards but scheduling conflicts prevented that meeting.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy