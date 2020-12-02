Shaggy reveals all about Rihanna album ‘fiasco’: “There’s no animosity”

To

believe online chatter would be to think there’s bad blood between Shaggy and

Rihanna but the dancehall star says that’s far from the truth.

Following Rihanna’s team reaching out to Shaggy to possibly be part of her upcoming album, there was a breakdown that led many to think he may have been snubbed by the Bajan superstar.

However, Shaggy has moved to clear the air, once and for all, in an interview with YouTube show The Fix.

The It Wasn’t Me artiste said “There’s no secret, Rihanna was doing a reggae album and everybody who do reggae, they [her team] got in touch with to do it. Why would I be an exception, I’m one of the top guys, of course.”

He continued that an issue arose for him when he was told to record songs and submit them for consideration, which later spurred rumours that he was asked to ‘audition’ for the project.

Shaggy said, “Well, that was probably my fault, mi probably chose the wrong word…but the point I was trying to make is me busy, she busy, and the magic happen when we in a room together and we can vibe. So dem a say ‘mek some tune and send go in and if she like dem she do it’, and mi a say a nuh really mi dat.”

However, despite not being part of her yet-to-be-announced album, Mr Boombastic says he is on good terms with the musician turned beauty mogul. He said he’s seen her on many occasions and that at one Grammy Award she even walked up behind him and playfully covered his eyes

He added that their interaction continued at a label party, where they spoke at length. “Mi and har did end up at the Roc Nation party and we chat fi a while and… so there’s no animosity of (bad) vibes.”

Shaggy later said he roots for her because she is a “Caribbean girl, first and foremost and mi glad say she a come back in a reggae where she start out and it could would be an incredible boost to the genre if she does it.”