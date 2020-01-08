Shaggy snubbed the chance to appear on Rihanna’s new album

Shaggy snubbed the chance to appear on Rihanna’s new albumWednesday, January 08, 2020

While every other dancehall artistes might have been clambering for a chance to appear on Rihanna’s dancehall infused R9 album, Shaggy was just indifferent to the whole proceeding.
The 51-year-old dancehall artiste revealed that he was asked to contribute to Rihanna’s long awaited album but he refused. “I’ll leave that to the younger guys” he told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column.
“They approached me for the Rihanna project yeah. There’s a lot of great people involved, from what I hear it should be good” he added.
Fast rising reggae star Koffee is collaborating with Rihanna on the album.
And Shaggy said he’s all for Rihanna sampling dancehall music on her album. “It’s healthy competition. Dancehall is in good place but we need as many people to do this art form as possible,” he said.
“When it crosses over and becomes popular with artists from other genres and other cultures, that can only be good.”
It’s been three years since Rihanna released her last album- Anti, and fans have been eagerly anticipating R9. But the Bad Gyal is in no hurry, last month, she posted a video on her Instagram of a puppy dancing to House of Pain’s hit ‘Jump Around’ with the caption, “Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”
