Shaggy to headline Billboard’s ‘Live-at Home’ show tomorrow

Shaggy to headline Billboard’s ‘Live-at Home’ show tomorrowMonday, May 18, 2020
|
Reggae superstar Shaggy will one of the
three headliners on Billboard’s Live At-Home series this week.
Billboard said that the Jamaican singjay will be performing at 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST), midday in local time, on Tuesday, May 19 via its official Facebook page.
Shaggy joins American singers Tiffany and Mario, who perform on Monday and Wednesday respectively.
Even under lockdown, Mr Boombastic has been quite the busy bee, as his at-home playlists have been featured by several major media and streaming platforms including Amazon Music and MTV: Unplugged.
Shaggy continues to shore up anticipation for his latest album, Hot Shots 2020, which is due for release later this year.
Hot Shots, a revamped compilation of Shaggy’s greatest hits, returns to fans on the 20th anniversary of the multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning album.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy