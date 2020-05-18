Shaggy to headline Billboard’s ‘Live-at Home’ show tomorrow

Reggae superstar Shaggy will one of the

three headliners on Billboard’s Live At-Home series this week.

Billboard said that the Jamaican singjay will be performing at 1:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST), midday in local time, on Tuesday, May 19 via its official Facebook page.

.— billboard (@billboard) @DiRealShaggy, Mario & @tiffanytunes are set to perform for #BillboardLive At-Home! See the full schedule below. https://t.co/bDb49tRmhdMay 18, 2020

Shaggy joins American singers Tiffany and Mario, who perform on Monday and Wednesday respectively.

Even under lockdown, Mr Boombastic has been quite the busy bee, as his at-home playlists have been featured by several major media and streaming platforms including Amazon Music and MTV: Unplugged.

View this post on Instagram Click the link to listen to my @amazonmusic playlist. —>https://amzn.to/35FTc1VA post shared by Shaggy Aka Mr Boombastic O.D (@direalshaggy) on May 7, 2020 at 7:06am PDT

Shaggy continues to shore up anticipation for his latest album, Hot Shots 2020, which is due for release later this year.

Hot Shots, a revamped compilation of Shaggy’s greatest hits, returns to fans on the 20th anniversary of the multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning album.