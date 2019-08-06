Shaggy to play Sebastian in the Little Mermaid

Jamaican reggae superstar Shaggy is set to play Sebastian the crab in the Little Mermaid.

However, it’s not the version that everyone is imagining. He will be playing Sebastian in a live musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen’s children’s book. Sebastian was portrayed as a crab with a Jamaican accent during the cartoon editions of the book.

Shaggy will join American entertainer Queen Latifah in the venture. She will play the villainous Ursula. The musical will feature Auli’i Cravalho as the lead character for Princess Ariel.

Shaggy is known worldwide for his top ten hits Mr Boombastic and It Wasn’t Me.