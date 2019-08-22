Shaggy wears producer hat for Maxi Priest’s new album

Shaggy wears producer hat for Maxi Priest’s new albumThursday, August 22, 2019
|
Almost three decades after they first toured together, Shaggy and Maxi Priest have collaborated on another project. This time it is for Maxi Priest’s album, It All Comes Back To Love, which will be released on September 20.
The first single from the album, I’m Alright, features the Mr Boombastic deejay, whose voice is the perfect contrast for Maxi Priest’s silky-smooth vocals. That song is just one of four on which Shaggy is featured. The other songs are Cool Nuh, My Pillow and Anything You Want, which also features Estelle and Anthony Hamilton.
“Shaggy and I have written many songs together, so it was a no-brainer there would be an album. We work very well together in the studio,” Maxi Priest told Billboard.
In addition to adding his voice, the tracks for the album were recorded at Shaggy’s studio, The Ranch. For this project, Shaggy wore the producer hat with assistance from fellow Ranch producers Shane Hoosong and Dwayne Shippy, who played and arranged the music.
