Shaneil Muir releases viral video for ‘Yamabella’

Three months

ago, Shaneil Muir gave the world Yamabella, and she has not looked back

since.

After receiving three million views for the audio of the song on YouTube, the Jamaican entertainer released a viral video for the track on Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, which is directed by Kenny Gray, Shaneil is seen at home singing along to her track. In another scene, she is at a party.

The story of another female, seemingly the ‘yamabella’, is also shown, as she is seen getting a ride from a man and then being flocked by several males at an event.

Social media comedian World Dawg is also featured in the video.

Now that she has finally released visuals for the track, fans have been showing appreciation.

“I have to rate this a swear… keep educating the young minds, never live to impress people! This artiste is lit asf,” one viewer said on YouTube.

Another added: “Mi love shaneil bad… you know how long me a wait on this.”

In addition to the Papi Don Muziq and Top Braff Entertainment-produced Yamabella, Shaneil recently released Same Guy with singer Denyque. With more than 1.2 million views on YouTube, it is now the number eight trending song in Jamaica.