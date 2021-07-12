Shaneil Muir says she is ‘Exclusive’ on her birthday

Shaneil Muir says she is ‘Exclusive’ on her birthdayMonday, July 12, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Shaneil Muir has seemingly started her birthday celebrations early after dropping her new track Exclusive.
The Shab Don Records produced track showcases the fast-rising dancehall star doing what she does best which is producing a great flow matched by equally high-quality lyrics.
The track has since been released on most streaming platforms. And after just a couple hours on YouTube, has amassed close to thirty thousand views.
However, coincidentally, on the day of the release of the track (July 12), the â€˜Yamabellaâ€™ artiste celebrated her twenty-fourth birthday.
She used Instagram to share a then and now moment of herself with the caption â€œNext Chapterâ€.Â
Her throwback picture showed her wearing a white church dress compared to her current more fashionable self.Song partner Denique was among those that sent her birthday wishes with â€œhappy birthday Shanâ€ while fellow dancehall artiste Jahvinchi wrote â€œMore life bad artistâ€.
Muir had a stellar 2020 dropping a plethora of hits to include â€˜Same Guyâ€™ â€˜Toxicâ€™ and â€˜Yamabellaâ€™. The Flankersâ€™ native has carried on the work in 2021 making her a household name on the dancehall scene.Â
