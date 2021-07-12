Shaneil Muir says she is ‘Exclusive’ on her birthday

Dancehall artiste Shaneil Muir has seemingly started her birthday celebrations early after dropping her new track Exclusive.

The Shab Don Records produced track showcases the fast-rising dancehall star doing what she does best which is producing a great flow matched by equally high-quality lyrics.

The track has since been released on most streaming platforms. And after just a couple hours on YouTube, has amassed close to thirty thousand views.

However, coincidentally, on the day of the release of the track (July 12), the â€˜Yamabellaâ€™ artiste celebrated her twenty-fourth birthday.

She used Instagram to share a then and now moment of herself with the caption â€œNext Chapterâ€.Â

Her throwback picture showed her wearing a white church dress compared to her current more fashionable self.Song partner Denique was among those that sent her birthday wishes with â€œhappy birthday Shanâ€ while fellow dancehall artiste Jahvinchi wrote â€œMore life bad artistâ€.

Muir had a stellar 2020 dropping a plethora of hits to include â€˜Same Guyâ€™ â€˜Toxicâ€™ and â€˜Yamabellaâ€™. The Flankersâ€™ native has carried on the work in 2021 making her a household name on the dancehall scene.Â