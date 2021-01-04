Shaq dem! Basketball legend dances up a storm to Popcaan’s ‘Be Like Me’

Retired basketball star Shaquille O’neal was in a dancing mood recently as he welcomed the New Year by demonstrating his skills to a track from Jamaican deejay Popcaan.

Putting on a bit of show, the former Los Angeles Laker showcased his grasp of a number of popular Jamaican dance moves to include the ‘Bogle’ and the ‘Butterfly’ as he moved to Popcaan’s track Be Like Me.

He captioned the post on Instagram with “stepping into 2021 like Boo ya ka boo ya ka rewind selector come now” further cementing his knowledge of the dancehall culture.

This is certain to be a major endorsement for the for the OVO signee who commented on the post with “chubble” and some laughing emojis showing his support at Shaw’s effort.

Be Like Me was released in 2013 on the Decibels Riddim. Popcaan reigned supreme in 2020, adding notable collabs with the likes of Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion to his successful effort, Fixtape.