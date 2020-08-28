Shatta Wale, living the ‘Dream’ after worldwide fame

Shatta Wale

The name Shatta Wale has been in many rooms and outlets worldwide lately since his feature on Beyonce’s cinematic Black Is King. But for years, he has been a mainstay in afrobeats and dancehall music representing his country Ghana, so his worldwide recognition is overdue. He is also one of the stars of an icon studded album in Tropical House Cruises To Jamaica The Reggae Collectors Edition.

He blessed the LP with a euphoric track titled Dream, a song that captures his 2020 dream-like rise to international fame. The project has been making waves lately with its addition to the Billboard Charts ranking in at 16th among compilation albums.

Earlier this year Tropical House Cruises To Jamaica The Reggae Collectors Edition shook up conventional norms by featuring pitivol artists worldwide to help the distribution of sonically pleasing reggae and dancehall music.

Big names like Capleton, Sizzla, Elephant Man, Wayne Wonder, Peetah, Tommy Lee Sparta, Singing Melody, Warrior King, Kip Rich, and Don Yute bring their “A” game. So does rapper DaBaby, whose involvement brings an exciting crossover element to Grammy Award nominee status in the reggae category.

His presence adds to the case for the project getting a GRAMMY for breaking barriers in Dancehall’s world by bridging it to a worldwide audience. With the assistance of Shatta Wale, the Dream of the team behind the ambitious project might happen quite sooner than later!