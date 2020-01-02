She did it her way: Spice reflects on 2019, thanks fans for support

Dancehall Queen Bee Spice was in the spirit of reflection as she looked back at her achievements in 2019 while acknowledging her fans for their support.

With hit songs such as Cool It, Spice was a continuous presence in the dancehall sphere which kept her touring around the world during the year.

Her Love and Hip Hop stint won her an MTV award among other accolades. She, however, noted she was grateful for the steady bookings which kept her busy and she is looking forward to 2020.

View this post on Instagram A Quick #Recap from #2019 just wanted to say THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH. Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™ #BlueWorld ŸŒ Every single video I released went #1 on trending because of you and most songs I released became hits #Coolit drop from January and to this day dancehall donâ€™t keep without it. It also went #1 in UK Ÿ‡¬Ÿ‡§ charts and Russia charts so big up @epikjones . Genie is a gal anthem, Tables turn is 8 Million Views in 2 months . Thanks to @loveandhiphop @vh1 I got a MTV Movie Ÿ¥ Awards Ÿ¿ under my belt this year. Every thing is too much to type but GOD has been so good to me always booked and busy #Grateful Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾ . ONCE AGAIN I DID IT WITH NO MANAGER , NO RECORD LABEL, NO BIG COMPANY Behind me just my booking agent @khoolinternational and my team spice dancers . Itâ€™s also my pleasure to be the brand Ambassador for @magnumtonicwine 2020 Iâ€™m readyyyyyy Ÿ’ƒŸ¿Ÿ’ƒŸ¿Ÿ’ƒŸ¿ Iâ€™d have to do another post for the 10 years itâ€™s too much to type Ÿ˜«Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜˜A post shared by Grace Hamilton (@spiceofficial) on Dec 31, 2019 at 4:38pm PST

The Magnum ambassador noted that she achieved all this in 2019 without the backing of a label or manager but just a booking agent which she has saluted. Spice took to Instagram to thank fansÂ for their faithful support.