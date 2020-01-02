She did it her way: Spice reflects on 2019, thanks fans for support

She did it her way: Spice reflects on 2019, thanks fans for supportThursday, January 02, 2020
|
Dancehall Queen Bee Spice was in the spirit of reflection as she looked back at her achievements in 2019 while acknowledging her fans for their support.
With hit songs such as Cool It, Spice was a continuous presence in the dancehall sphere which kept her touring around the world during the year.
Her Love and Hip Hop stint won her an MTV award among other accolades. She, however, noted she was grateful for the steady bookings which kept her busy and she is looking forward to 2020.
The Magnum ambassador noted that she achieved all this in 2019 without the backing of a label or manager but just a booking agent which she has saluted. Spice took to Instagram to thank fansÂ for their faithful support.
