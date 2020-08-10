“She too bad!”: Popcaan pleas for return of stolen vehicle

“She too bad!”: Popcaan pleas for return of stolen vehicleMonday, August 10, 2020
|
It’s been an interesting week for
dancehall artiste Popcaan.
From the release of his album, to Alkaline beef and asking his mother to promote his album at church, Andre Sutherland has been making the headlines a lot lately. We could also mention his week-long partying with ‘Drizzy’ Drake in Barbados but more on that in the upcoming season.
In the latest episode in the ongoing series that is Popcaan’s life, the artiste is pleading for the return of a vehicle that was stolen from a property where he was hosting a party late Friday evening.
In a post to Instgram the following morning, the Fixtape creator shared “Black Nissan Juke stolen by the female in this picture from a prominent guesthouse in the Kingston 8 area this morning around 5. “Whoever know this girl, tell her just return the car!!! She too bad!! no sah.”
The entire incident was caught on surveillance camera, and shows a woman dressed all in black. Walking towards the car, entering it and reversing it from the property.
Jada Kingdom, who was in attendance at the event, replied to the post “I saw her there, enuh, and mi say: ‘Why dah gyal ya a move suh off! Waaw!!”
Drake, to whose OVO label Popcaan is signed, also made an appearance at the event via Instagram Live.
