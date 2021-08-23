Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce’s reaction to Sha’Carri Richardson’s interview goes viral

Jamaican sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became a social media sensation after her reaction during Shaâ€™Carri Ricardsonâ€™s post-race interview went viral.

After missing the Olympics Games because of a positive drug test, Richardson was expected to make a come back at the Diamond League 100 metres race in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. But she stood no chance against anyone in the race and finished last.

The Jamaican trio of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson repeated their Tokyo feats of finishing first, second, and third in the race, with Thompson-Herah clocking a record of 10.54 seconds.

In her post-race interview Richardson miraculously still tried to assert her dominance and promised that this was a small setback.

â€œIâ€™m not upset with myself at all,â€ Richardson said. â€œThis is one race. Iâ€™m not done. You know what Iâ€™m capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the sâ€“t you want because Iâ€™m here to stay. Iâ€™m not done. Iâ€™m the sixth-fastest woman in this game, ever, and canâ€™t nobody ever take that away from me. Congratulations to the winners. Congratulations to the people that won, but theyâ€™re not done seeing me yet â€” period.â€Â

But it was Fraser-Pryceâ€™s mischievous glance at Richardson while passing by the interview that got the most attention. And Twitter users have been having a field day with it. It was the perfect meme for them to use to troll the 21-year-old.

Here are a few;

shelly ann fraser pryce with the shade! â€” mr. white (@billlgatesssss) pic.twitter.com/PKsg4t6GOFAugust 21, 2021

THIS is the one. Shelly-Ann a whole mood Ÿ˜­ â€” Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) pic.twitter.com/ClXiTpJ00SAugust 21, 2021

Why did Shelly Ann Fraser walk by like that? Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ¤£Ÿ˜­ â€” á´á´á´„Êœá´€ á´„Êœá´á´„á´ÊŸá´€á´›á´€ â˜•ï¸ (@shay_da_bess) pic.twitter.com/a8S0j8YsV0August 21, 2021

Shelly Ann Fraser is my level of petty. Donâ€™t even talk too much just a small small smile Ÿ’€ â€” Miss Boateng. (@Whitb_xx) pic.twitter.com/EJAmNNhuZwAugust 22, 2021

Richardson, in an effort to show just how unbothered she was by all the trolling, emerged on Twitter a day after the race to use the meme as her profile photo.

But many track fans are just happy the American got the â€œhumblingâ€ moment she deserved; less time on social media and more time on the track perhaps?