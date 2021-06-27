Shenseea admits to having plastic surgery, debuts new visibly larger breasts

Shenseea admits to having plastic surgery, debuts new visibly larger breastsSunday, June 27, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Shenseea on Sunday (June 27) took to Instagram to show off her new visibly larger pair of breasts.
And dancehall’s princess isn’t forcing fans to speculate about how her breasts grew so much overnight, instead she has come right out and admitted that she’s had work done.
“I invested in my body yeah I’m done up,” said Shenseea as she shared a photo of herself and her ‘new girls’ rocking a Gucci bikini top.
Shenseea’s manager Romeich Major was one of the firsts in the comment section congratulating the artiste on her boob job.
“Pair up,” said Major.
Similarly, fellow artiste Dovey Magnum also commented describing Shenseea’s new boobs as “sexy”.
Previously in July 2020, some fans had accused the artiste of going under the knife, after she appeared with a more well-endowed posterior.
