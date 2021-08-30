Shenseea and Buju Banton featured on Kanye West’s ‘Donda’

Jamaican musicians Shenseea and Buju Banton are featured on Kanye West’s new album ‘Donda’ which was released on Sunday (August 29).

Shenseea has been featured twice on the album, with her vocals heard on the tracks entitled, ‘Pure Souls’ (which also features Roddy Rich) and ‘Ok Ok part 2’ .

While iconic reggae artiste Buju Banton is featured on the song ‘Believe What I Say’.

Shenseea is heard on the outro for the track ‘Pure Souls’ but got a greater chance to show off her lyrical prowess on ‘Ok Ok part 2’ .

Jamaica’s dancehall princess has since taken to social media to thank West for the opportunity.

“People will say they support me but showing that support is what counts. Kanye West I can’t thank you enough for it all! The insight, the exposure, opportunity, support etc,” she said on Instagram

“You could have picked any other female artiste but you chose Me! As you said This is only the beginning. #Donda not 1 but Two songs on this amazing album. God is great, I know the Caribbean proud a me!!” the ‘Run Run’ artiste added.

As for Banton his raspy vocals were heard on a track that is considered to be a love song to West’s soon to be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.