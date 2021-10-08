Shenseea and DJ Khaled ‘cooking up’ new music

DJ Khaled and Dancehall star Shenseea have reignited rumours that the pair may be working on some new music

The We The Best mogul, and the Blessed singer, were posted up on social media earlier this week living it up and enjoying each other’s company. This recent rendezvous comes hot on the heels of a virtual meet and greet between the pair back in August. At that time, the popular producer shared a Facetime photo of him and the dancehall princess. The latter was enough to set off the rumour mills as fans began speculating then that a track was in the making.

The biggest hint that a collaboration may be in the works came from a post on DJ Khaled’s Instagram. In it, he and Shenseea re chatting up a storm when she said, “we out here doing big business. Shenseea and DJ Khaled you know.”

The two appeared to be on set of a huge production.

Showering Shenseea with a boatload of compliments, Khaled told fans that new music is a surety. “We cooking,” Khaled said. “A lot of things cooking. It’s top secret! We doing music, that’s gon’ happen, that’s destined but we also doing some other things too, you gon’ hear about it soon.”

Since news broke a few months ago that Shenseea’s career is now being handled by The Weeknd and Doja Cat’s manager, Salxo , the starlet been on her cross-over trek. Late August, the entertainer stunned the dancehall world when she was featured on not one, but two tracks on Kanye West’s highly-anticipated album, Donda. She has also been seen hanging with several celebrities including Chloe Bailey, Meg Thee Stallion and Trey Songz.