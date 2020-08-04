Shenseea and Jada Kingdom are now following each other on Instagram

We love to see it!

BUZZ Fam, it looks like dancehall artiste Shenseea and Jada Kingdom have buried the hatchet for good. The two are now following each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

Now, just in case you’ve been under a rock for the past two years, allow us to get you up to speed. These two former friends have been engaging in a public spat on their Instagram accounts since May 2018.

It started when Jada Kingdom took offence at Shenseea’s expletive-laced response to a cousin of hers who had ridiculed Shenseea over a hairstyle. Since then, the two has been sending thinly veiled disses towards each other.

But their public spat culminated at the Red Bull Culture Clash in November 2019 where Shenseea, no longer being subtle about it, released a line aimed at exterminating Jada Kingdom. Jada was obviously surprised at the in-person attack, released a diss track the following day, called Shen Heng.

But after the passing of Shenseea’s mom in June, Jada Kingdom publicly sent her condolences, a day later she declared that she was done beefing.

Now, a quick search through both their Instagram account shows that they are following each other.

Wouldn’t it be great if a collab comes next BUZZ Fam?