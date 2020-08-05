Shenseea and Jada Kingdom working on a collab?

Dancehall artistes Shenseea and Jada Kingdom publicly squashed their beef, when the two started

Now there are reports that the two are discussing collaborating on a track, and we are totally here for it!

Sources told Urban Islandz that the two dancehall divas have been talking on the phone, and even suggested doing a collaboration together.

The two were former friends, who had a public spat that lasted two years.

But after the passing of Shenseea’s mom in June, Jada Kingdom publicly sent her condolences, a day later she declared that she was done beefing.