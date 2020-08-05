Shenseea and Jada Kingdom working on a collab?Wednesday, August 05, 2020
|
Dancehall artistes Shenseea and Jada Kingdom publicly squashed their beef, when the two started
Now there are reports that the two are discussing collaborating on a track, and we are totally here for it!
Sources told Urban Islandz that the two dancehall divas have been talking on the phone, and even suggested doing a collaboration together.
The two were former friends, who had a public spat that lasted two years.
But after the passing of Shenseea’s mom in June, Jada Kingdom publicly sent her condolences, a day later she declared that she was done beefing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy