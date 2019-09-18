Shenseea and Koffee light up US mainstream media

Jamaican recording artistes Shenseea and Koffee were featured

in two mainstream American publications earlier this month.

Shenseea was featured in the online edition of Teen Vogue while Koffee was featured in both the print and online publication of The New Yorker.

Koffee has been enjoying attention stateside, thanks to the success of her smash hit Toast, which rose to number 47 on the latest Billboard R&B Hip Hop Airplay chart. She is currently supporting Canadian singer Daniel Ceasar on the North American leg of his tour.

Koffee has been making moves with Toast.

The New Yorker is an American magazine featuring journalism, commentary, criticism, essays, fiction, satire, cartoons, and poetry. Started as a weekly in 1925, the magazine is now published 47 times annually, with five of these issues covering two-week spans.

In the article written by Doreen St. Felix, she described Toast as ‘a mellow, cheery reign’.

“At parties, I would watch eyebrows slacken and shoulders relax as the opening notes bounced into the room. “We haffi give thanks like we really supposed to,” Koffee advises nimbly; the song, about choosing optimism and practising gratitude, is itself something to be thankful for,” St Felix wrote.

Dancehall artiste Shenseea in her Tie Mi Up music video.

Shenseea, who earlier this year became the first Jamaican female artiste signed to Interscope Records, released her major label debut single, Blessed, featuring rapper Tyga. The song peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Reggae Digital Song Sales chart.

The Teen Vogue article, which was written by Shamira Ibrahim, quoted Shenseea saying: “At the moment, I’m trying to infuse my dancehall genre with pop music, but at the same time I cannot do it straight. So, what I’m trying to do is … I still have my tone of voice and everything, but just try to change a majority of the lines, of the words, and how I express certain things that I want to say, just so you guys can understand even more.”

In addition to being featured in Teen Vogue, which is the sister publication of the popular Vogue magazine, sources have also alleged that Shenseea’s next US single will feature American rapper Young Thug.