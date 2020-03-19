Shenseea and Meek Mill collab on new track? We hope so

An Instagram post by Shenseea has thrown dancehall in

a tizzy, as persons are now speculating that a collab between the artiste and rapper

Meek Mill is on the way.

Meek Mill was recently in Jamaica, and it seems the rapper did some work with the Side Chick artiste during his time in the island.

â€œ@meekmillÂ we both got some Ÿ”¥ My work, my ShenYengz and my God have gotten me to a diff level. Letâ€™s keep the movement Ÿ’ªŸ½ strong and Moving,â€ Shenseea captioned a photo she took with Meek Mill in a studio.

In that post on Thursday, she shared a laugh with the rapper in one picture, and they seemed as if they were analysing their creation in another.

If this is a collab, it would follow on Shenseeaâ€™s work with other international acts such as Tyga and Swae Lee. These tracks continue to boost her growing profile as a top dancehall artiste.